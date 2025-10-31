Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' gets new release date

Chand Mera Dil was first officially announced in November 2024 with a tentative release date set for 2025. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar , Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. It promises to offer a fresh take on modern love with an emotional yet contemporary storyline.

Birthday buzz

No update on Panday-Aaryan's 'TMMT'

The announcement of Chand Mera Dil's release date comes a day after Panday celebrated her 27th birthday. There were rumors that Dharma Productions would reveal the first look of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, her next film with Kartik Aaryan, on her birthday, per Mid-Day. However, no official assets were released despite Aaryan sharing a behind-the-scenes video from their song shoot.