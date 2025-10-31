Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' gets new release date
Dharma Productions has announced that its upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will hit theaters on April 10, 2026. The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter). This film marks the first collaboration between new-age stars, Panday and Lakshya.
Chand Mera Dil was first officially announced in November 2024 with a tentative release date set for 2025. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. It promises to offer a fresh take on modern love with an emotional yet contemporary storyline.
ANANYA PANDAY - LAKSHYA: DHARMA'S 'CHAND MERA DIL' GETS A RELEASE DATE... #DharmaProductions' upcoming love story #ChandMeraDil, starring #AnanyaPanday and #Lakshya, is set to release in cinemas on 10 April 2026. Directed by #VivekSoni. #KaranJohar | #AdarPoonawalla — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2025
in cinemas on 10 April 2026.#VivekSoni.#KaranJohar
| #AdarPoonawalla |… pic.twitter.com/1M68G2yIxz
No update on Panday-Aaryan's 'TMMT'
The announcement of Chand Mera Dil's release date comes a day after Panday celebrated her 27th birthday. There were rumors that Dharma Productions would reveal the first look of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, her next film with Kartik Aaryan, on her birthday, per Mid-Day. However, no official assets were released despite Aaryan sharing a behind-the-scenes video from their song shoot.