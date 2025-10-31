When is Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 3' trailer releasing
What's the story
The much-awaited third season of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set to return with a bang. The trailer for the critically acclaimed spy thriller will be come out on November 7, ahead of its global premiere on November 21. Created by the dynamic duo Raj & DK, the series continues to follow Srikant Tiwari's life, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer.
Season details
This time, Srikant faces threats from within the system
In the third season, Srikant faces a new narrative arc where he confronts threats from both outside and within the system. The stakes reach new heights as he faces new formidable foes portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. The beloved ensemble cast, including Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Priyamani, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, also returns for this season.
Production team
Know more about 'The Family Man' S03
The third season of The Family Man will see Raj & DK being joined by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth as directors. The dialogues for this season have been written by Sumit Arora. In an earlier statement, the creators had said, "We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it- raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action and a gripping narrative."