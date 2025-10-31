When is Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 3' trailer releasing

In the third season, Srikant faces a new narrative arc where he confronts threats from both outside and within the system. The stakes reach new heights as he faces new formidable foes portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur . The beloved ensemble cast, including Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Priyamani, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag , also returns for this season.

The third season of The Family Man will see Raj & DK being joined by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth as directors. The dialogues for this season have been written by Sumit Arora. In an earlier statement, the creators had said, "We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it- raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action and a gripping narrative."