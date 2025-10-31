News in brief: 'Ganoshotru' on OTTplay and ZEE5
"Ganoshotru," a new Bengali crime series inspired by real events, just dropped on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
Across five episodes, the show dives into some of West Bengal's most infamous criminal cases, exploring what drove these crimes and how they shaped the state's history.
Cast and crew; cases covered in the show
The cast includes Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, Ayush Das, Debapriyo Mukherjee, and Subrata Dutta.
Each episode unpacks a different headline-making case—from Sajal Barui's family murders and Kamaruzzaman Sarkar's serial killings to Trailokya Tarini (India's first female serial killer), the 1993 Bowbazar bomb blast with Rashid Khan aka Satta King as the central figure, and Shyamal Das's underworld ties.
Directed by Srimanta Senguptta, Modhura Palit, Sayan Dasgupta, Abhirup Ghosh, and Samik Roy Chowdhury, with music by Udayan D., "Ganoshotru" offers gripping true crime stories with a local twist.