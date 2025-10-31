Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' heads to Netflix: OTT premiere date inside

Streaming details of the film

Netflix picked up Dude's streaming rights, with the premiere expected around November 14 (though the date isn't locked yet).

Directed by newcomer Keerthiswaran and featuring Mamitha Baiju and Sarathkumar, the movie follows Dude Agan as he navigates a hilarious love triangle.

Fun fact: it's already one of this year's top-grossing Tamil films.

Netflix might also stagger its release with fellow Diwali flick Bison, as the platform may not want to clash the streaming premieres of two films.