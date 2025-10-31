OTT release: 'Kantara' prequel now streaming on this platform

"Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1," the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 hit, has landed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the film brings a fresh chapter to this epic saga.

What is the movie about? Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the movie dives into the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and ancestral conflicts.

Rishab Shetty leads as Berme, joined by Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

The visuals and music—by Arvind S Kashyap and B Ajaneesh Loknath—add to its immersive vibe.

How to watch it? You can stream "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1" on Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam (the Hindi version isn't out yet).

You'll need a Prime membership to watch.