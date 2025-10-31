'How is this okay?' Media slammed for photographing pregnant Katrina 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. However, that still doesn't make the invasion of their privacy acceptable. This is what netizens have been saying ever since a media portal shared unauthorized photos of Kaif standing on her balcony, with the caption "Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out in her balcony while she nears her delivery date." The post was widely criticized for violating her privacy.

Public outcry Sonakshi Sinha: 'What is wrong with you all?' Sonakshi Sinha led the charge against the post, slamming the portal in her Instagram comment. She wrote, "What is wrong with you'll???? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You'll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful (sic)." Following the backlash, the post has since been deleted.

Social media response Netizens call for legal action against the photographer Netizens also echoed Sinha's outrage, calling for legal action against the photographer and the publication. "This is a crime! Police should take action," one user commented, while another wrote, "How is this okay??" "Getting papped publicly is different from being stalked in your own home. This is disgraceful." Several fans tagged Kaif and Kaushal, urging them to pursue the matter legally.