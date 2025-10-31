How Zubeen's last film is eerily similar to his death
What's the story
The release of Roi Roi Binale, the last film of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg, has left his fans emotional. The film, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and co-starring Barsha Rani Bishaya and Amrita Gogoi, is a musical drama about love, loss, and redemption. It hit screens across India on Friday and was loved widely. However, it has also drawn attention for its eerie similarity to Garg's real-life tragic death.
Fan reactions
What happens in the film's ending?
In Roi Roi Binale, Garg's character, who is a blind musician, struggles to swim across the sea but ultimately drowns. This scene has left fans in tears as it mirrors the circumstances of Garg's real-life death. He had traveled to Singapore for the North East Festival, but a day before his performance, he reportedly drowned there on September 19. Despite being rescued by Singapore police and rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Film's significance
More about 'Roi Roi Binale'
Roi Roi Binale was reportedly a personal project for Garg. Bhuyan had earlier revealed that the film would feature "original voice" recordings of Garg. He told ANI, "We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg." "We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for background music."