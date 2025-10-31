How Zubeen's last film is eerily similar to his death 

Fan reactions

What happens in the film's ending?

In Roi Roi Binale, Garg's character, who is a blind musician, struggles to swim across the sea but ultimately drowns. This scene has left fans in tears as it mirrors the circumstances of Garg's real-life death. He had traveled to Singapore for the North East Festival, but a day before his performance, he reportedly drowned there on September 19. Despite being rescued by Singapore police and rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.