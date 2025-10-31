'Bigg Boss 19': Shehnaaz Gill to grace 'WKV' with Salman

Gill will be joined by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The sibling duo will promote their new single, Cocacola 2. Meanwhile, last Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with drama as the Bigg Boss contestants faced a surprise double eviction. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the house. Their departure has once again shifted the dynamics of the game.

Game change

Who's nominated this week

This week, nominations took place after Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur tried to have a secret conversation without wearing their mics, breaking a major house rule. Bigg Boss then left it to the house captain, Mridul Tiwari, to decide whether to nominate them, but he chose not to. In response, Bigg Boss decided to nominate everyone else in the house, excluding Bajaj and Kaur. Meanwhile, fans can watch new drama unfold on the show on JioHotstar.