'Bigg Boss 19': Shehnaaz Gill to grace 'WKV' with Salman
By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 31, 2025
02:28 pm
What's the story

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 is all set for another exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This time, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill will be the special guest on the show. Gill will promote her upcoming Punjabi film Ikk Kudi during the visit. This will be her second appearance on Bigg Boss 19, following her earlier visit with her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who is currently a contestant on the show.

Past appearance

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar to be musical guests

Gill will be joined by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The sibling duo will promote their new single, Cocacola 2. Meanwhile, last Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with drama as the Bigg Boss contestants faced a surprise double eviction. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the house. Their departure has once again shifted the dynamics of the game.

Game change

Who's nominated this week

This week, nominations took place after Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur tried to have a secret conversation without wearing their mics, breaking a major house rule. Bigg Boss then left it to the house captain, Mridul Tiwari, to decide whether to nominate them, but he chose not to. In response, Bigg Boss decided to nominate everyone else in the house, excluding Bajaj and Kaur. Meanwhile, fans can watch new drama unfold on the show on JioHotstar.