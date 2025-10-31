Next Article
YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam buys ₹4.5cr Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon
Entertainment
Bhuvan Bam, who started out making comedy sketches on YouTube, just treated himself to a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth about ₹4.5 crore—definitely a big milestone for him!
After gaining fame online, he's also made waves with web series like Dhindhora and Tazza Khabbar.
Meanwhile, check out his upcoming projects
Bam is now gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Kuku Ki Kundali, directed by Sharan Sharma (of Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi fame).
He shared the news on Instagram and got lots of love from stars like Rajkummar Rao and Raghav Juyal.
Plus, he's joining Nikkhil Advani's show The Revolutionaries—marking an exciting leap from digital content to new ventures.