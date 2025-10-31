Watch 7 SRK classics in theaters! Shah announces film festival 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced a special film festival to celebrate his illustrious cinematic journey. The event will feature screenings of some of Khan's most iconic performances in select theaters across India and select international locations. The festival, starting on Friday, is a unique opportunity for fans to relive their favorite SRK moments on the big screen.

Film lineup 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' to 'Jawan': Films featured in festival The festival will feature screenings of some of Khan's most memorable films including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan. The initiative is a collaboration with PVR INOX and Cinepolis screens across India. It also has a global reach with YRF International overseeing releases.

Actor's announcement SRK shared a special message with fans Khan took to Instagram to announce the festival, sharing a video that said, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi... doesn't really matter, as long as the lights, camera and a little bit of love are still rolling." The actor added that he was looking forward to seeing his fans at the #ShahRukhKhanFilmFestival starting Friday.