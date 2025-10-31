Rajamouli celebrates India's win over Australia in cricket WC semifinals

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by defeating Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. This victory has secured their place in the finals, a feat that was celebrated by many, including renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli . He took to social media to congratulate the team and express his pride in their achievement.

Director's tribute 'On to the final, make history again' Rajamouli shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "Heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Indian Women's Cricket Team!" "Chasing down the highest ever in women's ODI history with grit and grace, you've made the nation proud. On to the final, make history again!" Many in the comments agreed, with one netizen saying, "A great win and what a way to enter finals of Women's World Cup." While another gushed, "Jemimah Rodrigues' knock was pure brilliance."

Celebrity reactions Other celebrities and cricketers celebrate India's victory Bollywood actors also joined in celebrating the team's victory. Arjun Rampal wrote, "What a great moment for Women's cricket. What emotion. What an epic." Kareena Kapoor Khan posted, "And like I said, girls can do it all." Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers also praised the team's performance. Tendulkar called it a "fabulous victory," while De Villiers congratulated them for ending Australia's win streak.