5 charged in death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson

Five individuals have been charged in connection with the 2023 overdose death of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro 's grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez (19). The accused, identified as Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant McIver, John Nicolas, and Roy Nicolas, reportedly operated a fentanyl distribution network that sold counterfeit prescription opioid pills via social media to teenagers and young adults in New York City.

Fatal consequences Distribution network linked to other overdose deaths The distribution network is also linked to the overdose deaths of two other 19-year-olds, Akira Stein and a third unnamed victim. The five accused are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute. "Through their alleged actions, these defendants left behind a trail of irreversible loss that cut short the lives of three teenagers who held boundless potential," said Ricky Patel, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New York.

Modus operandi Used social media, encrypted messaging apps to sell drugs Prosecutors allege that the five accused used social media and encrypted messaging apps to sell thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in New York between January and July 2023. They claim that during the summer of 2023, the drugs they sold led to at least three deaths. Stein was found dead on May 30 after consuming fentanyl-laced pills allegedly purchased from John and Roy Nicolas.

Investigation details Accused sold drugs to intermediaries who then sold them The unnamed victim, who died on June 13, allegedly bought pills through an intermediary from McIver. De Niro-Rodriguez, who died on July 2, reportedly got pills from a dealer who had obtained them from McIver, Epperson, and Barreto. Separately in 2023, a woman was arrested for allegedly selling De Niro-Rodriguez three counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, the drugs believed to have led to his death, and tablets of Xanax.