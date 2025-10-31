Next Article
'The Taj Story' quick review: Paresh Rawal's film is average
Entertainment
The Taj Story, a Hindi drama starring Paresh Rawal, arrives in theaters this Friday.
Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by CA Suresh Jha, the film also features Zakir Hussain and Amruta Khanvilkar.
Where to watch 'The Taj Story'
It's releasing in theaters for now.
Controversy surrounding the film
The movie stirred up some controversy over its take on history and a bold poster showing a Shiva idol inside the Taj Mahal.
Just before release, someone tried to block it in court over concerns about communal tensions—but the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea, saying films aren't reviewed this way and that actors aren't responsible for content.
The makers say their film is more about asking questions than making claims.