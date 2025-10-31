Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' gets new release date, track 'Rage' out Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan just dropped the new track "Rage of Kaantha" from his upcoming period drama, and it's already making waves for its intense beats and eye-catching visuals.

The film, Kaantha, is now set to hit theaters worldwide on November 14, 2025—Salmaan shared on Instagram the new release date, while reports attribute the postponement to the success of Lookah Chapter 1.