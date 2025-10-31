Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' gets new release date, track 'Rage' out
Dulquer Salmaan just dropped the new track "Rage of Kaantha" from his upcoming period drama, and it's already making waves for its intense beats and eye-catching visuals.
The film, Kaantha, is now set to hit theaters worldwide on November 14, 2025—Salmaan shared on Instagram the new release date, while reports attribute the postponement to the success of Lookah Chapter 1.
Plot and crew of the film
Kaantha centers on a clash between Salmaan's character and Ayya (played by Samuthirakani), with Bhagyashri Borse also joining the cast.
The movie kicked off with a traditional puja ceremony and brings together some top talent: Dani Sanchez Lopaz handles cinematography, Jhanu Chanthar is behind the music, Tha Ramalingam leads art direction, and Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves takes care of editing.
It's a joint project from Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.