Colin Farrell showed up drunk to Tom Cruise's 'Minority Report'?

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell recently revealed that he once needed a staggering 46 takes to deliver a single line in Steven Spielberg 's Minority Report. The admission came during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he confessed to being both hungover and drunk on set that day. His co-star Tom Cruise was reportedly not pleased with the situation.

Set chaos Why was Farrell hungover on the set? Farrell, who plays a Department of Justice agent in the film, shared that he had requested not to work on his birthday but was still given a 6:00am pickup time. "I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before," he told Colbert. Despite being told by an assistant director that he couldn't work in his condition, Farrell remained optimistic and asked for six beers and cigarettes.

Line difficulty Did his co-star Cruise lose his cool? After downing more beer, Farrell finally made it to the set. However, he struggled to deliver one particular line: "I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of precrime methodology." Despite his efforts, it took him several takes to get it right. "Tom wasn't very happy with me," he confessed.

Addiction struggle Farrell sought treatment for addiction in 2005 Three years after the Minority Report incident, in 2005, Farrell sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. He underwent rehab again in 2018 as a preventive measure. Despite his struggles, many actors have opted to get drunk while filming scenes for authenticity. These include Robert Shaw in Jaws and Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas.