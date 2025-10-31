Next Article
'Roi Roi Binale': Zubeen's last film mirrors his tragic death
Zubeen Garg's last movie, Roi Roi Binale, just dropped and it's hitting fans hard—especially since one emotional scene mirrors how he allegedly drowned in Singapore last month.
Released today, the film stars Garg alongside Barsha Rani Bishaya and Amrita Gogoi, diving into themes of love, loss, and redemption.
Director Rajesh Bhuyan on the movie
Director Rajesh Bhuyan spent three years bringing this musical story to life, using Garg's original voice recordings.
The film was nearly finished before Garg's untimely death at the North East Festival.
Now, Roi Roi Binale is seen as a fitting send-off for a beloved artist whose music touched so many.