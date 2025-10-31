Next Article
'Anupama': Ishani receives threatening blackmail message; tension rises at home
Entertainment
Anupama heads to Mumbai, leaving her family to handle some serious drama on their own.
With old disputes still unresolved, everyone's missing her steady advice—especially as things heat up between Pari and Ishani over trust issues.
The mood gets even tenser when Ishani receives a threatening blackmail message, adding to the stress at home.
Meanwhile, Anupama's on the road, stuck in traffic
Kinjal tries to talk things out with Hasmukh about Parag but runs into roadblocks when Pari won't cooperate.
Leela encourages Kinjal, Toshu, and Pakhi to sort things themselves instead of involving Hasmukh, while Raahi is told not to step in yet.
To top it off, traffic delays keep Anupama from returning quickly, leaving the family feeling even more lost without her guidance.