'Anupama': Ishani receives threatening blackmail message; tension rises at home

Meanwhile, Anupama's on the road, stuck in traffic

Kinjal tries to talk things out with Hasmukh about Parag but runs into roadblocks when Pari won't cooperate.

Leela encourages Kinjal, Toshu, and Pakhi to sort things themselves instead of involving Hasmukh, while Raahi is told not to step in yet.

To top it off, traffic delays keep Anupama from returning quickly, leaving the family feeling even more lost without her guidance.