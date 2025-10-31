'Dining With The Kapoors' gets a release date

The highly anticipated documentary series, Dining With The Kapoors, will premiere on Netflix on November 21. The show celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy and has been created by Armaan Jain. It offers an intimate look into the lives of Bollywood 's iconic family as they gather for their annual family lunch.

Show details A look at the series Dining With The Kapoors is shot in a documentary style. The caption of the post reads, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai, and you're invited." The series will feature Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, among others. It promises to be a heartwarming celebration of their love for food and films.

Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai 🥰 and you're invited ✨

Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix. #DiningWithTheKapoorsOnNetflix

Creator's statement Jain on why he created the series Jain shared his excitement about the project, saying in a statement, "Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories - the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that's basically in our DNA." He added, "Dining with the Kapoors is my way of honoring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together."