'Dining With The Kapoors' gets a release date
What's the story
The highly anticipated documentary series, Dining With The Kapoors, will premiere on Netflix on November 21. The show celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy and has been created by Armaan Jain. It offers an intimate look into the lives of Bollywood's iconic family as they gather for their annual family lunch.
Show details
A look at the series
Dining With The Kapoors is shot in a documentary style. The caption of the post reads, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai, and you're invited." The series will feature Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, among others. It promises to be a heartwarming celebration of their love for food and films.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai 🥰 and you're invited ✨— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 31, 2025
Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix. #DiningWithTheKapoorsOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/qM0ey94C7n
Creator's statement
Jain on why he created the series
Jain shared his excitement about the project, saying in a statement, "Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories - the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that's basically in our DNA." He added, "Dining with the Kapoors is my way of honoring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together."
Statement
Tanya Bami on the project
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, "With Dining With The Kapoors, we bring a story that is both momentous and heartwarming." "Under the expert direction of Smriti Mundhra...the film offers an intimate glimpse into the traditions, conversations, and bonds that define the Kapoor Khaandaan." The first look of Dining With The Kapoors was unveiled in February, featuring all Kapoor family members and their spouses. However, Alia Bhatt's name was notably missing from it, even though Ranbir was included.