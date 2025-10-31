'Bads of Bollywood' not satire, but 'hit job': Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, a former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has dismissed Red Chillies Entertainment's defense that its web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satire. In his rejoinder submitted to the Delhi High Court, he described the show as "a calculated hit job" intended to "settle personal scores." The show is directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies, owned by Khan's father, Shah Rukh Khan .

Allegations Wankhede's allegations against the show Wankhede claimed that a character in the series was based on him and was portrayed negatively. He claimed that a government officer's character bore an uncanny resemblance to him in terms of looks, speech, and his catchphrase "Satyamev Jayate." He said it was a "premeditated, targeted campaign" to mock him.

Defense Red Chillies's defense in court Red Chillies defended the series, stating that The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a situational satire that neither names nor depicts Wankhede and contains no defamatory content. Opposing the injunction, the production house described the defamation suit as "wholly misconceived, untenable in law, and devoid of merit." They added that Wankhede's image "was already the subject of public ridicule...well before the release of the said series."