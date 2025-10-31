'Ziddi Ishq' teaser: Aaditi Pohankar's Mehul is caught in a web
The first look at Ziddi Ishq is here!
Starring Aaditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, this new series lands on JioHotstar November 21.
Directed by Raj Chakraborty, it follows Mehul (Pohankar) as she deals with some seriously complicated feelings for Shekhar Da (Chattopadhyay), mixing love and revenge in a way that feels both intense and relatable.
'More than just a series': Chakraborty
The teaser hints at Mehul's emotional rollercoaster as she faces unrequited love.
Director Chakraborty calls the show "It is more than just a series to me, it's an emotional journey about love, loss, and the fragile line where love spirals into something more sinister," while Pohankar shares that playing Mehul was both challenging and rewarding.
If you're into stories about messy relationships and tough choices, Ziddi Ishq might be worth adding to your watchlist when it streams soon.