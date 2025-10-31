When, where to watch Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' online

When, where to watch Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:10 pm Oct 31, 202501:10 pm

What's the story

The Hindi-language crime drama Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been released on Amazon Prime Video for rent. The film, which stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, was released in theaters on September 19 to positive reviews from critics and fans alike. According to the streaming platform, it will become accessible to all subscribers in 14 days, i.e., on November 14.