When, where to watch Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' on OTT
What's the story
The Hindi-language crime drama Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been released on Amazon Prime Video for rent. The film, which stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, was released in theaters on September 19 to positive reviews from critics and fans alike. According to the streaming platform, it will become accessible to all subscribers in 14 days, i.e., on November 14.
Storyline
Plot of 'Nishaanchi'
Nishaanchi revolves around the lives of identical twin brothers, Babloo and Dabloo, who are on different paths after a failed bank robbery in 2006. The film uses flashbacks to show how their lives diverged due to their different personalities and involvement in crime. It also explores themes of brotherhood, love, betrayal, and redemption.
Production
Other cast members and crew
The film also stars Monika Panwar as Manjari, Vedika Pinto as Rinku, and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Prasad. It has been produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh. The film's runtime is two hours and 55 minutes.