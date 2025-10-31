'Bigg Boss 19': Neelam, Kunickaa, Malti in danger of elimination

The voting trend for this week shows Gaurav Khanna is currently leading the votes, followed by stand-up comedian Pranit More. Other contestants in the top five include Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal. Despite being nominated twice previously, Sadanand has managed to stay in the game with her strong arguments and convictions.

Nominations

Nine contestants nominated for elimination this week

This week, nine contestants are nominated for elimination. The nominations come after Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur broke a house rule, leaving it to the house captain, Mridul Tiwari, to decide whether they should be directly nominated for eviction. Tiwari decided against it, prompting Bigg Boss to nominate every other contestant in the house instead, excluding Bajaj and Kaur. To vote for your favorite contestant, visit the JioHotstar app.