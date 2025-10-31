'Bigg Boss 19': Neelam, Kunickaa, Malti in danger of elimination
What's the story
The voting results for the 10th week of Bigg Boss 19 have been revealed. According to the latest update from BB Insider HQ, Kunickaa Sadanand is currently at the bottom of the voting trends. The other two contestants in danger of elimination are Neelam Giri and Malti Chahar. Last week, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali were evicted after receiving fewer votes due to double nominations.
Voting trend
Who is leading the voting trend?
The voting trend for this week shows Gaurav Khanna is currently leading the votes, followed by stand-up comedian Pranit More. Other contestants in the top five include Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal. Despite being nominated twice previously, Sadanand has managed to stay in the game with her strong arguments and convictions.
Nominations
Nine contestants nominated for elimination this week
This week, nine contestants are nominated for elimination. The nominations come after Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur broke a house rule, leaving it to the house captain, Mridul Tiwari, to decide whether they should be directly nominated for eviction. Tiwari decided against it, prompting Bigg Boss to nominate every other contestant in the house instead, excluding Bajaj and Kaur. To vote for your favorite contestant, visit the JioHotstar app.