'RRR' director Rajamouli celebrates India's historic WC win: Read now

Rajamouli's post and other celebrities' reactions

Rajamouli posted on X, in part: "Heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Indian Women's Cricket Team! Chasing down the highest ever in women's ODI history with grit and grace, you've made the nation proud..."

He wasn't alone—actors like Rishab Shetty, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated online, cheering on Rodrigues and the whole squad for making history.