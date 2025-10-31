'RRR' director Rajamouli celebrates India's historic WC win: Read now
Director SS Rajamouli gave a big shoutout to the Indian women's cricket team after their thrilling chase against Australia in the 2025 Women's World Cup semi-final.
Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with an unbeaten century, helping India pull off a record chase of 338 runs—the highest ever in women's ODI history.
This win takes India to another World Cup final.
Rajamouli's post and other celebrities' reactions
Rajamouli posted on X, in part: "Heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Indian Women's Cricket Team! Chasing down the highest ever in women's ODI history with grit and grace, you've made the nation proud..."
He wasn't alone—actors like Rishab Shetty, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated online, cheering on Rodrigues and the whole squad for making history.
India to face South Africa in final
India now faces South Africa in the final on November 2.
With momentum and support behind them, all eyes are on whether they can bring home the Women's World Cup title.