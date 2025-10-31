Jesse Eisenberg to donate kidney to stranger: 'I love it'

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for films like The Social Network and Zombieland, has announced that he will be donating a kidney to a complete stranger. The 42-year-old actor made this revelation while promoting his latest film Now You See Me: Now You Don't, on the Today show on Thursday. He humorously mentioned his love for blood donation before revealing his decision to donate an organ.

Donation details The actor was 'bitten by the blood donation bug' Eisenberg explained that his decision to donate a kidney came after he was "bitten by the blood donation bug." He said, "I love it," adding, "I'm doing an altruistic donation [in] mid-December." According to Weill Cornell Medicine, an altruistic or non-directed living donation occurs when an individual donates an organ to an unknown recipient chosen based on medical compatibility.

Donation process He explained the process of his upcoming kidney donation Eisenberg further explained the process of his upcoming kidney donation in a separate interview with Today. He said, "Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, and their child or whoever was going to donate to them is...not a match, but somehow I am." "That person can still get my kidney, and hopefully that child of that person will still donate their kidney," he added.

Family priority Eisenberg also addressed concerns about his family's future needs Eisenberg also addressed concerns about his family's future need for a kidney. He explained that through the National Kidney Registry's family voucher program, he can list his family members as the first to receive a kidney if they ever need one. "So it's risk-free for my family, as well," he said. The Mayo Clinic states that most donors can return to their normal activities within two-four weeks after donating a kidney.