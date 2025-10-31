'Thamma' surpasses 'Dream Girl,' becomes Ayushmann's 4th biggest hit

Thamma has set a new benchmark in Khurrana's career by becoming his fifth movie to enter the ₹100 crore club. The film had a strong opening, earning around ₹24 crore on its first day and adding another ₹3.39 crore on the 10th day of its release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. This brought the total collection of the movie to ₹108.39 crore in India within just 10 days of its release during Diwali week.

Next ventures

Khurrana's upcoming films

The next film on the list of his biggest hits is Bala, which collected ₹116.38 crore. Meanwhile, Khurrana will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled to hit the screens around Holi next year. He is also set to begin filming for his next big project with Sooraj Barjatya in November. The yet-untitled film will co-star Sharvari.