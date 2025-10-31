'Thamma' surpasses 'Dream Girl,' becomes Ayushmann's 4th biggest hit
What's the story
The horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has become the actor's fastest film to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal, has surpassed the lifetime collection of his last release, Dream Girl 2 (2023), which stands at ₹106.71 crore. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma marks Khurrana's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus.
Career milestone
'Thamma' earns ₹108cr+ in just 10 days
Thamma has set a new benchmark in Khurrana's career by becoming his fifth movie to enter the ₹100 crore club. The film had a strong opening, earning around ₹24 crore on its first day and adding another ₹3.39 crore on the 10th day of its release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. This brought the total collection of the movie to ₹108.39 crore in India within just 10 days of its release during Diwali week.
Next ventures
Khurrana's upcoming films
The next film on the list of his biggest hits is Bala, which collected ₹116.38 crore. Meanwhile, Khurrana will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled to hit the screens around Holi next year. He is also set to begin filming for his next big project with Sooraj Barjatya in November. The yet-untitled film will co-star Sharvari.