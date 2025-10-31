'Priyanka only helping herself,' says Sweta Keswani on Hollywood success

Actor Sweta Keswani, based in the US for over a decade, criticized Priyanka Chopra Jonas for not doing enough to support South Asian artists. She told India Today, "I think it's incredible what Chopra Jonas has accomplished..." "But she's not Mindy Kaling. She's not helping other South Asians. She's only helping herself to be very honest." "What Kaling does is amazing because she's actually writing, producing, and helping other South Asians to break through in the business."

Social dynamics On South Asian community in Hollywood Keswani also opened up about her observations of the South Asian entertainment community in the US. She said, "I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere." "So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques." However, she revealed, "Unfortunately, I'm not in any South Asian cliques."

Professional journey Keswani's career so far Keswani is known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and Baa Bahu Aur Baby. Her international work includes projects such as The Beanie Bubble, Roar, The Blacklist, As They Made Us, New Amsterdam, and Nos4a2. She will soon be seen in an episode of Law & Order SVU.