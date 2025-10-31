'Karuppu': Suriya's action drama with Trisha gets release date
Suriya is back for his 45th lead role in Karuppu, an action drama planned for a Diwali 2026 release.
Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Yogi Babu—so expectations are high.
Filming, music, 1st look
Filming kicked off in Pollachi in November 2024 under the working title Suriya 45. The official name was revealed this June.
Music is by Sai Abhyankkar, with G K Vishnu on cinematography and R Kalaivanan editing.
The first look and teaser dropped as a birthday treat for Suriya's fans on July 22.
Cast and crew details
Karuppu will only be available in theaters for now—no streaming details yet.
The cast lineup is stacked: Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy join the leads.
The screenplay comes from Balaji and a team of writers aiming to bring something fresh to the big screen.