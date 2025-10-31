Vishal to make directorial debut with 'Magudam'
Actor Vishal is officially making his directorial debut with "Magudam."
Announcing the move on October 21, he shared, "Yes, never expected this scenario but circumstances had led me to take a crucial decision to rework the creative process and direct this film, a decision made not out of compulsion, but out of responsibility."
Why the film was on hold
The film originally had Ravi Arasu as director, but creative differences between him and Vishal brought things to a halt.
Industry groups like the Directors Guild and FEFSI stepped in, asking for a no-objection certificate from Arasu before filming could continue.
All this delayed the film's production.
Cast and crew of the film
Despite delays, "Magudam" is moving forward with Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, and Yogi Babu starring. GV Prakash Kumar is handling music.
Vishal recently performed a pooja before dubbing started—so post-production is underway even as some disputes linger in public.