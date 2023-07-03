Entertainment

Robert De Niro's grandson passes away at 19

Written by Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee July 03, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Robert De Niro's grandson is no more

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died. He was 19. Without disclosing the reason for death, Leandro's mother Drena De Niro, shared the news. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly." Notably, Drena is De Niro's eldest daughter who was adopted by the actor in 1976.

Here's what Drena wrote

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," wrote the 51-year-old actor. "I wish I was with you right now...I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

'If only love could save him'

Drena further expressed that her son Leandro was "deeply loved and appreciated." She concluded her post and wrote, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Looking at Leandro's career

He was an actor who appeared with his mother Drena in the 2018 musical film A Star Is Born in which he portrayed the son of Dave Chappelle's character. He also appeared in the 2018 drama film Cabaret Maxime and as a child actor in The Collection. Several celebrities have offered their condolences and tributes on social media.

Celebrities expressed their grief

American writer Victoria Gotti, a friend of Drena's, said she was "heartbroken" after hearing the news. In a long, heartfelt note, she remembered his childhood days with her. Model Naomi Campbell wrote: "Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can't imagine how you must feel..." American TV presenter Andy Cohen wrote, "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo."

