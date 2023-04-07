Entertainment

Internet gets emotional over Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous release

Internet gets emotional over Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous release

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 07, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Much to his fans' joy, an unreleased track of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Mera Na, was released on Friday. Soon after the track was dropped on social media, it left the internet emotional with fans remembering the late singer who was shot dead last year in May. The song features international artists Steel Banglez and Burna Boy.

Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was murdered on May 29, 2022, just days before what would have been his 29th birthday on June 11.

The Punjabi singer-rapper was traveling in his car when he was shot by assassins in broad daylight in Punjab's Jawaharke village in Mansa district. At least 30 rounds were fired at him, said reports.

His death shocked the nation.

'Legends never die'

The song's audio and video were released simultaneously on Friday. It showed clippings of Moose Wala's concerts as well as his graffiti drawn around the world. The 3.21-minute-long song ends with a line that reads, "Legends never die." While Boy has done the rap, Bandlez composed the music. It garnered over 7.6 lakh views on YouTube at the time of filing this report.

Upon release, fans flooded the comments section

The release of the song on YouTube and Instagram was an emotional moment for all his fans across the world. One of the fans commented on the song saying how energized they felt after listening to Moose Wala's voice while another one wrote: "5 Million views in 4 Hours. Even Death can't stop his legacy. SIDHU FOREVER (sic)."

Navjot Singh Sidhu met Moose Wala's parents upon release

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was recently released from Patiala Central Jail, visited the slain singer's parents. Sidhu was convicted of a year's imprisonment by the Supreme Court. Two days after his release in the 1988 road rage incident, Sidhu visited Moose Wala's village in Mansa and extended his support to the family. Sidhu and Mosse Wala were reportedly close.