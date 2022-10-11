Technology

Now, you can have TikTok-like YouTube 'handle' for your account

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 11, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

YouTube handles intend to help users easily recognize creators on the platform (Photo credit: YouTube)

YouTube has implemented a new method of account identification, known as 'Unique Handles.' It can now be seen on the channel's pages and Shorts. All account holders will get a unique @name handle which they can use across the platform. By using a unique handle, users will be able to refer to the concerned person in video descriptions, comments, titles, etc.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the company increases its investment in Shorts, the addition of handles brings YouTube closer to TikTok.

Previously, the only means of identifying a YouTube channel/user was 'Channel Name.' But now handles will also serve as the means to recognize accounts.

Additionally, handles will be applicable across the entire platform (unlike channel names), allowing creators/brands to further establish a distinctive presence on the platform.

Procedure YouTube may use your existing URL as your handle name

YouTube will begin rolling out handles starting this week. It will alert users when it's their turn. Some users will probably get to choose handles way before others. If an account user has already made a unique URL for their channel, YouTube will automatically use their URL extension and make it their default handle name. Users can change this once an eligibility notification hits.

Criteria Account user's overall presence will determined their eligibility

By using a unique handle, creators, collaborators, and regular account holders will be able to reach a broader audience. YouTube says it will send account users notifications to create their handle, based on the account user's overall presence, subscriber count, and whether the channel is active. Users will be notified when they are qualified to select a handle name for themselves.

Usefulness Unique handles will help identify imposters

In its official blog, YouTube said, "We want to ensure creators can craft an identity as unique as their content while giving viewers the confidence that they are interacting with their favorite creators." A creator account with a unique handle name, along with the channel name, will help viewers quickly identify and differentiate between an impostor account and the real one.