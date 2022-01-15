With $54mn revenue in 2021, MrBeast becomes highest-paid YouTuber ever!

With $54mn revenue in 2021, MrBeast becomes highest-paid YouTuber ever!

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 15, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

There's no stopping YouTube star MrBeast

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube stars in the world. And, as per a new report, the businessman and philanthropist has added another feather to his glorious cap. With a gross revenue of $54 million in the past year, MrBeast has become the highest-paid YouTube personality ever, thereby creating history. He currently boasts 88.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Context Why does the story matter?

Starting his YouTube journey in 2012, the 23-year-old achieved success with his elaborate, high-adventure videos.

Expanding on this, he bagged endorsement deals, and advertisements, thereby earning him more money.

What is interesting is that Donaldson is a viral philanthropist. He gives away money, not only to noble causes but also to viewers and friends.

His earnings are also dependent on his merch sales.

Top earners Jake Paul has come in second with $45 million revenue

Source: Twitter/@jakepaul

Coming to his most recent achievement, Forbes magazine estimated the yearly income of YouTube stars for 2021 and Donaldson emerged at the top. Behind MrBeast is Jake Paul on the list, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, with $45mn revenue, followed by Mark Edward Fischbach aka Markiplier with $38mn. Notably, these revenue figures are pre-tax and the remuneration for agents, managers, and lawyers has not been deducted.

Enterprises MrBeast is proud owner of restaurant chain, video game company

Source: Twitter/@MrBeast

The estimates above were calculated from January 1 to December 31, 2021. Focusing back on MrBeast, the star is quite invested in innovative business ventures, too. The head of a 50-employee company, Donaldson recently launched the MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant chain in the United States. Apart from spending 50 hours in solitude for his videos, he also runs gaming firm Beast Interactive Games.

Notable exploits In January 2021, MrBeast sent memes to space

Looking at his legendary exploits this past year, MrBeast had famously taken on the task of sending a photo or short video of literally anyone to the moon at the expense of a meager $10. India was visibly impressed by this feat as less than a month later, it was revealed that ISRO's PSLV-C51 mission will be sending PM Narendra Modi's photographs into space.

Twitter Post Most recently, Donaldson went viral with 'Squid Game' recreation

42,000,000 views in a day 😮



I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/md8E5dCSY3 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 25, 2021