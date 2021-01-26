YouTuber and serial philanthropist Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has devised a clever scheme allowing absolutely anyone to send a photo or short video to the moon for just $10. The viral YouTuber managed to buy space aboard a NASA-sponsored moon mission, where private space company Astrobotic Technology will be launching and then leaving the Peregrine Mission one lunar lander on the planet's sole satellite.

Cosmic treasure Promises to send million dollars in bitcoin to the moon

Following a Twitter announcement, Donaldson launched a section in his webstore selling slots on the improvised lunar time capsule. Subsequently, the MrBeast team livestreamed themselves reacting to bizarre and creative user submissions on YouTube. Donaldson upped the viral quotient by revealing that, if successful, the sale proceeds would be used to send bitcoin worth $1 million to the moon.

Procedure How to send a photo to the moon?

Sending your favorite photo (or a one-second video clip) to the moon is as simple as heading to the MrBeast webstore and making a payment of $10. The checkout page should reflect the upload button. However, the feature didn't seem to work due to the sheer number of users trying to do the same. Alternatively, check your email for an upload link.

A month left Lunar time capsule submissions open for another 35 days

The website will be taking orders for another 33 days, after which all user-submitted media will be crammed on a hard drive placed on the lunar rover. This is yet another one of Donaldson's viral ideas that floated through the MrBeast YouTube channel. The 22-year-old millionaire YouTuber took to Twitter to announce the endeavor, which he described as "the universe's first digital time capsule."

