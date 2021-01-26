Focos, a popular image editing app on iOS, was recently updated to version 2.4, and the update allows users to edit RAW and Apple ProRAW format images. Apple ProRAW format is available on iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max devices running iOS version 14.3 or newer. It captures sensor data and Apple's image processing information in one file for maximum flexibility post-processing.

Fixed in post ProRAW includes Apple's image processing data for enhanced editing control

Despite sounding like a new file format, Apple ProRAW uses the industry-standard Digital Negative (DNG) file format, so it can be edited on any app that supports it. ProRAW files combine conventional uncompressed RAW camera data along with Apple's image processing information. This gives the user enhanced control over exposure, color, and white balance while tweaking photos after the fact.

Update brings bug fixes and UI improvements besides ProRAW support

With ProRAW support, Focos preserves details better in edited shots. Unlike JPG, DNG images are uncompressed. However, images exported after editing in the app will still be saved as JPG, but now in up to 20-megapixel resolution. The user interface of the app has also been refined, with the addition of a quick-access shortcut for images on Files, iCloud Drive, and other compatible apps.

Smarter editing Focos app popular for incorporating AI and machine learning

The Apple App Store has a few apps that can edit DNG, the most popular one being Focos. Focos calls itself the next step in computational photography. It offers features such as refocusing a picture, AI-powered depth-of-field editing, depth patching, and a fully customizable bokeh mode. Some features are locked behind annual and lifetime subscriptions of $7.99 and $12.99, respectively.

For pro users Boon for iPad power users, but premium features are paid