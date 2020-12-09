Tata Motors is expected to launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback in India next year. As for the highlights, the car will look similar to the standard model but will draw power from a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Transmission duties will be managed by a 7-speed DCT wet-clutch gearbox and a 5-speed manual on lower trims. Here's our roundup.

Tata Altroz Turbo will feature a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, projector headlights, and a 'Marina Blue' paint job. The hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section will have wrap-around LED lights, a 'Turbo' badge, and 'Altroz' lettering. It should have a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp and 150Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed DCT wet-clutch unit and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual front airbags, a rear-view camera, 'Follow me Home' headlights, and ABS with EBD will be present to ensure the safety of the passengers.

