Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 12:38 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors is expected to launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback in India next year.
As for the highlights, the car will look similar to the standard model but will draw power from a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Transmission duties will be managed by a 7-speed DCT wet-clutch gearbox and a 5-speed manual on lower trims.
Tata Altroz Turbo will feature a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, projector headlights, and a 'Marina Blue' paint job.
The hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section will have wrap-around LED lights, a 'Turbo' badge, and 'Altroz' lettering.
It should have a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp and 150Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed DCT wet-clutch unit and a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Tata Altroz Turbo will have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Dual front airbags, a rear-view camera, 'Follow me Home' headlights, and ABS with EBD will be present to ensure the safety of the passengers.
According to the previous leaks, the upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo will start at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the XT trim and go up to Rs. 8.75 lakh for the top-spec XZ (O) variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It is expected to be launched in early-2021.
