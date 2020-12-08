Expanding its product portfolio, Kymco has launched the X-Town CT300i and DownTown 350i maxi-style scooters in the Philippines. As for the highlights, the scooters have an eye-catching look, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. They draw power from a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Kymco X-Town CT300i and DownTown 350i: At a glance

Both the Kymco X-Town CT300i and DownTown 350i exhibit a sporty design, featuring a twin-pod headlamp cluster, a stepped-up seat, a raised tinted windscreen, and a single piece pillion grab rail. The scooters pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. The X-Town CT300i and DownTown 350i have a fuel capacity of 10.5-liters and 12.5-liters, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The Kymco X-Town CT300i draws power from a 276cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 23hp/22.44Nm whereas the DownTown 350i is powered by a 320.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 29.5hp/29.4Nm. Both the mills come mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco X-Town CT300i and DownTown 350i are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-sided springs on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?