Revolt Motors has increased the prices of its RV300 and RV400 electric motorcycles in India by Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively. Following the latest price-revision, the range now starts at Rs. 94,999. As for the highlights, both the models come with a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and draw power from an electric powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Design Revolt RV300 and RV400: At a glance

Both the Revolt RV300 and RV400 are built on a lightweight single-cradle frame and have a kerb weight of 101kg and 108kg, respectively. They feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, adjustable footpegs, and sporty body graphics. The motorcycles also pack a digital instrument console with support for navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The Revolt RV300 houses a 1.5kW motor that draws power from a 2.7kWh battery pack. The powertrain offers a range of 180km per charge and a top-speed of 65km/h. Meanwhile, the RV400 packs a 3kW motor and a 3.24kW battery pack. The setup promises a range of 150km on a single charge and a top-speed of 85km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the RV300 and RV400 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. They also offer three riding modes- Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties on both the bikes are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information How much do they cost?