In a bid to increase sales this month, Toyota dealerships in India are offering great deals on popular models such as the Urban Cruiser, Yaris, and the pre-facelift Innova Crysta. These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Key details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

There is no cash discount on the recently-launched Urban Cruiser but buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The Yaris can be purchased with offers worth Rs. 60,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Finally, the pre-facelift Innova Crysta is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 15,000.

Car #1 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price starts at Rs. 8.40 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser comes with a dual-slat chrome-finished grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment console, and dual front airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Toyota Yaris: Price begins at Rs. 9.16 lakh

The Toyota Yaris features a Lexus-inspired grille with large trapezoidal air dams, projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, and sporty alloy wheels. The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags for safety. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter petrol engine that generates 98hp of power and 123Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 106hp/140Nm.

Car #3 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 15.66 lakh