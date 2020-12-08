To end the year on a high note, Honda is offering great deals on select models in India such as the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and Civic. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty, and exchange bonuses. Existing Honda customers can also get additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Here are more details.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.17 lakh

Honda Amaze is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 37,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000. The compact sedan has a sloping roofline, chrome grille, LED headlights, a 5-seater cabin, a 7-inch infotainment panel, and twin airbags. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 90hp/110Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill available in two forms: 100hp/200Nm and 80hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Customers can avail benefits worth Rs. 40,000 on the Honda Jazz, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. The hatchback sports a chrome-finished grille, refreshed bumpers, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags. The car runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 90hp/110Nm.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh

There are offers of up to Rs. 40,000 on the Honda WR-V, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The vehicle has a chrome slat grille and LED projector headlights. Inside, it offers an electric sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment panel, and dual front airbags. It gets two engine choices: a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 99hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Honda Civic: Price begins at Rs. 17.93 lakh