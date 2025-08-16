Trump's oil tariff decision 'new challenge to India's sovereignty': ex-CJI
What's the story
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has termed United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on India for buying oil from Russia as a "new challenge to our sovereignty." Chandrachud was speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations of the Meghalaya High Court, where he said that this decision is an affront to India's right to decide what it can buy in a globalized world.
Independence redefined
Independence is an internal liberation of the mind, spirit
Chandrachud further explained that independence is more than just freedom from colonial rule. He described it as an "internal liberation of the mind and spirit." He urged the youth to protect India's diversity and channel their entrepreneurial spirit into self-motivation and nation-building efforts. The former CJI also spoke about the important role judges play in healing societal wounds by listening to citizens with empathy.
Court's role
Former CJI lauds Meghalaya HC as 'sentinel of governance'
Chandrachud praised the Meghalaya High Court as a "sentinel of governance" and a bridge between citizens and law in the culturally rich state. He also lauded India's progress in education, infrastructure, and food self-sufficiency. The former CJI cited the improved connectivity between Guwahati and Shillong as visible evidence of progress.