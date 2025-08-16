NHAI's FASTag annual pass now available at all toll plazas

What's the latest on FASTag annual pass

The pass saw huge interest on launch day itself, with over 1.4 lakh people activating it by evening—leading to nearly as many transactions in just one day.

To make things even easier, NHAI has added more support staff at tolls and boosted its helpline team so users get faster help and SMS updates about their zero toll deductions.

The goal is less waiting at tolls, fewer cash hassles, and an overall smoother highway experience for India's eight crore FASTag users.