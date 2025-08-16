India to develop its own 5th-generation stealth fighter jet

AMCA will have an AI-powered 'Electronic pilot'

The AMCA packs twin engines, a single-seat cockpit, stealth features, and super-cruise capability. It'll even have an AI-powered "Electronic Pilot" to help out during missions.

With a hefty ₹15,000 crore investment and five prototypes on the way, India will join countries like the US, Russia, and China in having its own fifth-gen fighter—marking a big step toward tech independence for India's defense industry.