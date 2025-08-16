SC drops case against Patanjali over misleading ads

What's the latest ruling about

With Rule 170 gone, companies can now advertise traditional medicines without extra hurdles, as long as they follow existing laws against false claims.

The court closed the case after Patanjali's founders, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, apologized several times.

While some worries remain about misleading ads, the court felt its main concerns had been addressed—signaling a more flexible approach to how these products are marketed in India.