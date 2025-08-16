SC drops case against Patanjali over misleading ads
The Supreme Court has dropped the case against Patanjali Ayurveda for allegedly running misleading ads about traditional medicine.
This follows the removal of a rule that required strict pre-approval for such ads.
Justice BV Nagarathna summed it up by saying advertising is just part of doing business once a product is allowed to be made.
What's the latest ruling about
With Rule 170 gone, companies can now advertise traditional medicines without extra hurdles, as long as they follow existing laws against false claims.
The court closed the case after Patanjali's founders, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, apologized several times.
While some worries remain about misleading ads, the court felt its main concerns had been addressed—signaling a more flexible approach to how these products are marketed in India.