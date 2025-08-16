The deal would value OpenAI at a whopping $500 billion

OpenAI employees may sell shares worth $6B to SoftBank, others

By Akash Pandey 11:44 am Aug 16, 202511:44 am

Current and former employees of OpenAI are considering a sale of nearly $6 billion worth of the company's shares, according to Reuters. If successful, this deal would value OpenAI at a whopping $500 billion, significantly up from its current valuation of $300 billion. The move highlights both the rapid growth in users and revenue for OpenAI as well as the fierce competition among artificial intelligence (AI) companies for talent.