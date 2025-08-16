Next Article
AI won't take jobs, but will boost productivity: AMD's Su
AMD's CEO Lisa Su recently told Wired she doesn't see AI wiping out jobs—instead, she thinks it'll make us more productive and help solve big challenges.
Right now, AI mostly handles repetitive stuff, but Su believes future versions could totally change fields like chip design.
AI's potential impact on industries
Su compares the rise of AI to game-changers like the internet and the Industrial Revolution.
She sees a future where we rely on AI every day, especially in areas like healthcare—improving drug discovery and patient care by moving beyond old-school trial-and-error.
She's confident that as AI gets smarter, it'll speed up innovation across industries.