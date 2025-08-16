OpenAI's valuation could hit $500B in potential share sale
OpenAI's current and former employees are looking to sell nearly $6 billion worth of shares to investors like SoftBank and Thrive Capital.
If this deal happens, OpenAI's valuation could jump from $300 billion to $500 billion—a huge leap that really shows the company's rapid growth.
ChatGPT's user growth and OpenAI's revenue surge
SoftBank has already played a big part in OpenAI's funding journey, leading a previous $40 billion round.
OpenAI's revenue is on a roll too, with an annual run rate of $12 billion in the first seven months of the year and hopes to reach $20 billion by year-end.
Meanwhile, ChatGPT keeps breaking records: weekly active users shot up from 400 million in February to 700 million now.
Talks about the share sale are still early days, but it's clear OpenAI is having quite a moment.