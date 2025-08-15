SBI hikes home loan rates: What you should know

SBI has bumped up its home loan interest rates for new borrowers starting August 1, 2025. The updated rates now range from 7.50% to 8.70%, with the higher end mainly hitting those with lower credit scores. If you're already repaying a home loan, don't worry—this hike only affects new loans.

Other banks follow suit, shift away from low-margin loans After SBI's move, other public sector banks like Union Bank of India have also raised their home loan rates (now at 7.45%).

This comes even though the Reserve Bank of India recently cut its repo rate to 5.5%.

Public banks seem to be shifting focus away from low-margin retail loans, with a renewed emphasis on more profitable segments, amid slowing home loan growth and margin pressures.

Public sector banks now handle 43% of new home loans Despite pricier loans, SBI's home loan portfolio grew by 14% in FY25—outpacing private players like HDFC (8%) and Axis Bank (6%).

Public sector banks now handle a bigger chunk of new home loans (43% in FY25 vs. 34% in FY22), but overall growth in the market has slowed sharply this year.