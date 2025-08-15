Next Article
Ultrahuman's new ring add-on offers medical-grade ovulation tracking
Ultrahuman just launched Cycle and Ovulation Pro, a premium add-on for its Ring AIR wearable.
This new feature, following their viO HealthTech acquisition, brings smarter menstrual and ovulation tracking—think ovulation confirmation, early/late detection, plus mood and symptom logs for a fuller wellness picture.
The plug-in uses viO's OvuSense tech—a temperature-based algorithm developed over 15 years and trained on a dataset of over 260,000 cycles.
It tracks finger temperature through the ring and is designed for those with conditions like PCOS or endometriosis.