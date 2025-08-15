Ultrahuman's new ring add-on offers medical-grade ovulation tracking

The plug-in uses viO's OvuSense tech—a temperature-based algorithm developed over 15 years and trained on a dataset of over 260,000 cycles. It tracks finger temperature through the ring and is designed for those with conditions like PCOS or endometriosis.

Cycle and Ovulation Pro is live in the Ultrahuman app at $3.99/month or $39/year across the US, UK, EU, Canada, and Australia.

It's a step up from their free version—offering medical-grade insights that go way beyond basic period apps.