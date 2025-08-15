Microsoft to require in-office work for most employees
Microsoft is shifting gears: starting late January, most employees near its Redmond HQ will need to be in the office at least three days a week.
This move steps away from the flexible remote options many got used to during the pandemic, and some teams could even see five days onsite.
Microsoft claims that being in office improves workplace satisfaction
The company says internal "Thriving Scores" show people report higher workplace satisfaction and well-being when they're in the office three or four days a week.
Leaders believe more face time means smoother teamwork, faster onboarding for new hires, and supports career development.
The policy aligns with a major campus upgrade
This policy lines up with a big campus upgrade—Microsoft's adding 17 new buildings to fit 8,000 more people.
Some are looking forward to livelier offices after years of quiet workdays, but others worry about longer commutes and crowded spaces.
There will be exceptions for those who can't make it in regularly
Unlike Amazon's strict full-time office rule, Microsoft is keeping some flexibility and plans official rollout details by September.
There will be exceptions for those who can't make it in regularly—so not everyone's getting the same deal.