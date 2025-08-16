IPL 2026: KKR join race to acquire Sanju Samson

The Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer market is heating up, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reportedly eyeing Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson . According to Bengali media reports, KKR are considering trading one of their domestic talents—Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh—for the star wicketkeeper-batter. The move comes as part of KKR's strategy to strengthen their top order in the coming seasons.

Trade details Proposed trade-off and financial aspects The proposed trade-off would see Samson replace either Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top of the order. This would free up an overseas slot for KKR. However, it is important to note that the financial aspects of such a deal are yet to be worked out as Raghuvanshi and Singh earn a combined retainer money of ₹7 crore against Samson's top band retainer money of ₹18 crore.

Future prospects Samson's potential exit from RR Samson has reportedly requested RR to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The wicketkeeper-batter is also on the radar of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, CSK are not the only ones interested in signing him. KKR's interest in acquiring Samson shows their desire to bolster their squad with top domestic talent.

Squad analysis KKR's need for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter KKR currently lacks an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, with de Kock and Gurbaz having donned the gloves last season. The franchise also seeks an Indian top-order batter, making Samson a perfect fit for both roles. This makes their interest in him even more understandable as they look to fill these gaps in their squad ahead of IPL 2026.